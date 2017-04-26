BC Election 2017

Andrew Weaver
April 26, 2017 8:44 am

B.C. party leaders set for televised debate tonight

By Staff The Canadian Press

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan, left to right, Liberal Leader Christy Clark and B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver pose for a photo following the leaders debate in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 20, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Leaders of British Columbia’s political parties will enter living rooms across the province tonight as they take part in a televised debate.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark says the event will give her a chance to talk directly to voters about the choices they face come election day on May 9.

NDP Leader John Horgan says while tonight’s debate is important, candidates should always champion issues that matter to the public, and he plans to speak about how he’s managed to do that over the last four years.

FULL COVERAGE: B.C. election 2017

The event follows a radio debate last week that featured acrimonious exchanges between Clark and Horgan.

At one point, Horgan asked Clark not to touch him after she put her hand on his arm and told him to calm down.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver says he plans to avoid engaging in similar clashes in this debate and will stick to policy instead of personal insults.

Global BC and CKNW are part of a consortium hosting the debate from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Global BC, BC1 and CKNW. This is the only live primetime televised debate of this upcoming election.

You will also be able to watch it on globalnews.ca and via Facebook Live on our Facebook page.

You still have time to get your questions to the candidates, email bcdebate2017@gmail.com for consideration.
Global News