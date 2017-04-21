B.C. party leaders back on road after first debate

With a fiery election debate in Vancouver behind them, British Columbia’s political party leaders return to the campaign trail today as the May 9 provincial election draws closer.

NDP leader John Horgan is expected to make an announcement this morning at one of Vancouver’s SkyTrain stations.

Details have not been released but Horgan said in Victoria on Thursday that building transit attracts more housing development, which is much needed for both Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Green party leader Andrew Weaver is also expected to make a morning announcement while visiting an historic First Nations house at the Royal B.C. Museum.

The Liberals haven’t said where party leader Christy Clark will be today but she continued pushing her platform of creating jobs by investing in infrastructure while visiting Maple Ridge on Thursday.

Clark told constituents that it was her party that gave the region an expanded highway and built a new school, initiatives she said were made possible by a growing economy.