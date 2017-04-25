Iconic 3 Vets store closing its doors in Vancouver

After seventy years of business, another iconic Vancouver store is shutting down for good.

The owners of the 3 Vets store at 2200 Yukon Street have confirmed they have made the “difficult decision to close its doors.”

In 1947, the store’s founder and WWII veteran Bill Wolfman enlisted the help of two other vets to open up a store on Prior and Main.

He began the business with the idea of ending a shortage of bedding in logging and mining camps in Vancouver by using military surplus supplies.

In 1968, the city expropriated the land that the store was on in order to build the Georgia Viaduct. So Wolfman and his wife opened up a 10,000-sq. foot store on 6th and Yukon instead, where the store went through a major transformation, evolving from a military surplus store to a true outdoor store.

“With the help of our wonderful customers, the store has since survived as one of Vancouver’s only family-run outdoor stores,” the store owners said in their announcement of the closure on Facebook.

“It has been an absolute pleasure helping all of you with your outdoor needs. We have enjoyed helping you get ready for camping trips, hiking treks, summer camp and other outdoor activities and we loved hearing about your adventures when you returned home. We can’t thank you enough for all the support you have offered us over the years. It’s been an incredible journey watching multiple generations of customers grow up with us!”