Justin Trudeau says Canada-U.S. relationship bigger than any one trade irritant

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada-U.S. relationship is bigger than any one trade irritant – and that both countries would suffer from a “thickening” border.

Trudeau was responding to news that the U.S. plans to impose significant duties of up to 24 per cent on lumber imports – the latest flare-up in Canada’s escalating trade skirmish with the Trump administration.

Trudeau, speaking in Kitchener, Ont., says it’s true Canada has a deeply interconnected economic relationship with the U.S., but that the opposite is also true.

He says millions of good U.S. jobs depend in Canadian trade, citing the North American auto sector as one compelling example.

Trudeau also says the friendly nature of the relationship means both sides will be able to work through any disputes that arise, such as those currently brewing on softwood lumber and dairy products.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been stirring the pot of late, tweeting today that Canada is making life “very difficult” for American dairy farmers and that the government “will not stand” for it.