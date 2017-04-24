Donald Trump announces 20 per cent tariff on Canadian softwood lumber: report

President Donald Trump told reporters to expect a 20 per cent tariff on softwood lumber going into the U.S. from Canada.

Speaking with members of the U.S. conservative media, he said, “We’re going to be putting a 20 per cent tax on softwood lumber coming in — tariff on softwood coming into the United States from Canada,” according to Charlie Spiering of Breitbart Media.

Trump told reporters, “Canada has treated us very unfairly” and also threatened a tax on Canada’s dairy industry, according to Trey Yingst of OANN.

The tariffs have been anticipated since last week when Trump launched a barrage of criticism against Canada’s dairy, energy and lumber sectors.

The expected announcement from the U.S. Commerce Department on countervailing duties — a type of import tax meant to counter a subsidized export — is just the latest in the ongoing Canada-U.S. softwood row, which stretches back to the 1980s.

The dispute largely stems from the fact most Canadian lumber is harvested on government-owned land while American lumber comes mainly from private land. The American lumber lobby has long accused Canadian governments of allowing companies to cut wood for less than market prices, which they say is an unfair subsidy

— With files from Andrew Russell and Canadian Press