Impaired driver passed out behind wheel: Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police had to deal with three impaired drivers in what authorities are calling a busy weekend in the northern Saskatchewan city.

One was caught following a report impaired driver (RID) call late Saturday afternoon.

The caller said a vehicle travelling westbound on 28th Street towards the Lakewood development ran a four-way stop.

The driver then drove onto a bike trail, jumped a curb and just missed a light standard before coming to a stop, according to a witness.

Officers said they arrived to find the vehicle still running and a man passed out in the driver’s seat.

They were unable to wake him despite knocking on the window.

A woman was in the passenger seat with the window rolled down.

Officers said they shut off the vehicle and arrested the driver. A search turned up evidence of alcohol being consumed in the vehicle.

The 35-year-old driver is charged with driving while impaired, refusing to provide a breath sample, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified along with various court breaches, including a condition not to consume alcohol.

He is scheduled to appear on Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.

Police said they responded to 282 calls for service over the weekend and arrested 49 people.