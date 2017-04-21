Costly Moose Jaw crash leads to impaired driving charges

One man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash Thursday that caused around $100,000 in damages in Moose Jaw.

According to police, emergency crews were called around 11 p.m. to the 900 block of Warner Street.

Officers say a vehicle struck two parked cars before rolling over in the middle of the street.

A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later arrested and charged with impaired driving with blood alcohol over .08.

Police say the driver’s licence has been suspended indefinitely and the vehicle has been impounded.