Body discovered near Richmond’s Terra Nova Park

A police incident near Terra Nova Park in Richmond has limited public access into the area Monday afternoon.

Richmond RCMP told Global News they were called out to an incident near the park at 2340 River Road early this morning.

Investigators confirm a male body was discovered in the area. They say the death appears to be targeted.

They have put up a tent and will be investigating all afternoon.

Police incident near Terra Nova Park. Access limited in many areas. Thanks for your patience while we investigate #RichmondBC — Richmond RCMP (@RichmondRCMP) April 24, 2017

The playground and surrounding area are closed for the remainder of the day, and police ask the public to be patient while they investigate.

Investigators say there is no threat to the general public at this time.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or anonymously through Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— With files from Claire Fenton