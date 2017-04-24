Crime
April 24, 2017 2:58 pm

London police seize over $6K in drugs from Richmond Street address

By News Announcer  AM980 London

London police charge two people with eight counts after seizing over $6,000 worth of drugs from a Richmond Street residence.

The London Police Service
London police have laid eight charges after seizing over $6,000 worth of drugs from a home on Richmond Street.

Members of the Guns and Drugs section executed a search warrant on Friday, seizing:

  • 120 hydromorphone (12 mg capsules) – $ 2,400
  • 13 grams methamphetamine – $ 1,300
  • 23 grams of crack cocaine – $ 2,300
  • 33 Oxycodone (5 mg pills) – $ 165
  • 2 x 50 mcg fentanyl patches – $ 300
  • 2 x 60 mg morphine pills – $ 60
  • 8 grams marijuana – $ 80
  • $1,400 in cash
  • US$92

As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old man is charged with six counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking and one count of possession of a schedule II substance.

A 37-year-old woman is also charged with possession of a schedule I substance.

