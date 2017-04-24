London police seize over $6K in drugs from Richmond Street address
A A
London police have laid eight charges after seizing over $6,000 worth of drugs from a home on Richmond Street.
Members of the Guns and Drugs section executed a search warrant on Friday, seizing:
- 120 hydromorphone (12 mg capsules) – $ 2,400
- 13 grams methamphetamine – $ 1,300
- 23 grams of crack cocaine – $ 2,300
- 33 Oxycodone (5 mg pills) – $ 165
- 2 x 50 mcg fentanyl patches – $ 300
- 2 x 60 mg morphine pills – $ 60
- 8 grams marijuana – $ 80
- $1,400 in cash
- US$92
As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old man is charged with six counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking and one count of possession of a schedule II substance.
A 37-year-old woman is also charged with possession of a schedule I substance.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.