London police seize over $6K in drugs from Richmond Street address

London police have laid eight charges after seizing over $6,000 worth of drugs from a home on Richmond Street.

Members of the Guns and Drugs section executed a search warrant on Friday, seizing:

120 hydromorphone (12 mg capsules) – $ 2,400

13 grams methamphetamine – $ 1,300

23 grams of crack cocaine – $ 2,300

33 Oxycodone (5 mg pills) – $ 165

2 x 50 mcg fentanyl patches – $ 300

2 x 60 mg morphine pills – $ 60

8 grams marijuana – $ 80

$1,400 in cash

US$92

As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old man is charged with six counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking and one count of possession of a schedule II substance.

A 37-year-old woman is also charged with possession of a schedule I substance.