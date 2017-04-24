Crime
April 24, 2017 2:16 pm

Parking lot brawl leads to seven arrests in Winnipeg Friday night

By Online Producer  Global News
Jeremy Desrochers / File / Global News
WINNIPEG — Multiple police units responded to reports of 100 youths fighting, one of them armed with a shotgun, in a parking lot Friday night, according to police.

“It appears to have been a group of youths that perhaps were meeting for a pre-organized fight or dispute,” Winnipeg Police Constable Tammy Skrabek said Monday.

Winnipeg police responded at approximately 1 a.m. with 11 police units to the Woodhaven Park Community Club at 200 Glendale Boulevard.

Officers conducted a traffic stop of an SUV believed to be connected to the incident on the St. James Bridge. A shotgun, two pellet guns and two cans of pepper spray were recovered from the vehicle.

Seven occupants: a female youth, three male youths and three male adults were arrested and charged.

The seven accused have been charged with:

  • Point firearm
  • Possess firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Posses weapon
  • Possess unauthorized firearm
  • Careless use of firearm

The adult males arrested were Charles Kaniki, 18, Keanu Oliveira, 19 and Abdullahi Mohamed, 28.

Police do not believe the incident to be gang related.

