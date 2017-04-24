Parking lot brawl leads to seven arrests in Winnipeg Friday night

WINNIPEG — Multiple police units responded to reports of 100 youths fighting, one of them armed with a shotgun, in a parking lot Friday night, according to police.

“It appears to have been a group of youths that perhaps were meeting for a pre-organized fight or dispute,” Winnipeg Police Constable Tammy Skrabek said Monday.

Winnipeg police responded at approximately 1 a.m. with 11 police units to the Woodhaven Park Community Club at 200 Glendale Boulevard.

Officers conducted a traffic stop of an SUV believed to be connected to the incident on the St. James Bridge. A shotgun, two pellet guns and two cans of pepper spray were recovered from the vehicle.

Seven occupants: a female youth, three male youths and three male adults were arrested and charged.

The seven accused have been charged with:

Point firearm

Possess firearm in a motor vehicle

Posses weapon

Possess unauthorized firearm

Careless use of firearm

The adult males arrested were Charles Kaniki, 18, Keanu Oliveira, 19 and Abdullahi Mohamed, 28.

Police do not believe the incident to be gang related.