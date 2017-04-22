Here are some of the best signs from the March for Science rallies

Thousands of scientists, students and members of the general public took to the streets around the world Saturday to take part in over 500 March for Science demonstrations, in a bid to fight back in the face of mounting attacks against science.

From certain world leaders’ rejection of established evidence on climate change to the growing anti-vaccination movement, there’s plenty for the scientific community to be deeply concerned about. However, that didn’t stop rally attendees from unleashing all of their wit and humour to convey cutting messages about the importance of scientific research and activities.

Unsurprisingly, many of the signs took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration is proposing wide-ranging cuts to science and health programs.

This sign used the p-value, an indicator of statistical significance, in sly reference to one of Trump’s most infamous comments.

This Sikh demonstrator appeared to be taking aim at Trump’s travel ban by reminding him about immigrants’ contributions to American science and technology.

Raleigh, North Carolina march attendees might have come across this sign pointing out that one of Trump’s favourite hobbies wouldn’t have been possible without scientific advancement.

Also in Raleigh, this rally organizer sought to draw a parallel between bacterial resistance and the pro-science uprising.

This painted Cleveland sign looked to hit close to Trump’s home away from home…

… while this sign, created by a military wife, celebrated the importance of science — and women in science — to protecting American troops.

Elsewhere, there were placards taking aim at the president’s questionable command of the English language…

… as well as posters applying the scientific method of inquiry to the process of presidential impeachment.

However, not all signs made reference to the Trump administration, with these placards making poignant points about the importance of medical research to old and young alike.

It bears reminding that not all the marches took place in major urban centres.

But at the end of the day, the award for most adorable demonstrator would surely have to go to this good boy.