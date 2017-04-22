Science
April 22, 2017 3:05 pm

Canadian scientists take to the streets to march for science

By National Online Journalist  Global News

People participate in the March for Science on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, part of a global gathering to promote and advocate for science on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Thousands of scientists worldwide, including those in 18 Canadian cities, are leaving their labs and taking to the streets today to protest what they say are attacks against science.

The March for Science coincided with Earth Day on Saturday. The main march was organized by a group of scientists in Washington looking to protest perceived attacks on science, while satellite marches also took place in 500 cities around the world.

The marches will be joined by dozens of scientific professional societies including Entomological Society of America, the American Geophysical Union, the Society for Neuroscience, AAAS (Advancing Science Serving Society) and the Scientific Research Society.

Cities across Canada are also participating in the march, including the country’s capital, Ottawa. Other cities participating include, Victoria, Vancouver, Prince George, Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Sudbury, Windsor, London, Waterloo, Hamilton, Montreal, St. John’s, Halifax and Toronto.

The March’s organizers depicted the event as a non-partisan political statement that promotes the understanding of science while defending it from various attacks.

These include budget cuts proposed under President Donald Trump, such as a 20 percent cut from the National Institute of Health, climate change rollbacks and general concerns from the scientific community about communicating their research in the U.S.

Ottawa-based scientist Katie Gibbs says that while recent changes in Canada’s federal administration have brought more freedom to scientists, there is still work to do to better support and protect scientific research in Canada.

“We do still have a problem particularly with finding science,” she explains.

Between 600 and 700 people showed up to the Ottawa satellite march.

In Halifax, protesters showed up near City Hall to support the event and advocate for evidence-based policy making. Protesters carried signs like “Defiance for Science,” and “Without Science, It’s Just Fiction.”

March of Science in Vienna

A woman holds a sign as she participates in the ‘March of Science’ in Vienna, Austria.

EPA/LISI NIESNER
March of Science in Vienna

A woman participates in the ‘March of Science’ in Vienna, Austria.

EPA/LISI NIESNER
March for Science in Sydney

People stand together holding placards during the March for Science day at Martin Place in Sydney, Australia.

EPA/DAVID MOIR
March for Science in Sydney

People stand together holding placards during the March for Science day at Martin Place in Sydney, Australia.

EPA/DAVID MOIR
March for Science in Geneva

People holding placards during the March for Science day at the Jardin Anglais in Geneva, Switzerland.

EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI
March for Science in Geneva

People holding placards during the March for Science day at the Jardin Anglais in Geneva, Switzerland

EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI
March for Science in Sydney

People stand together holding placards during the March for Science day at Martin Place in Sydney, Australia

EPA/DAVID MOIR
(With files from the Canadian Press)

Donald Trump
Earth Day
March for Science
Science March
Science March Canada
Science March Washington
Trump administration
War on Science

