Edmonton-area lacrosse teams hope new program keeps parents in check

Lacrosse teams in the Edmonton area are introducing a new initiative to improve parental conduct games – yellow armbands.

The Greater Edmonton Lacrosse Council (GELC) is implementing the new role of parent liaison by having volunteers wear the colourful accessory during games.

“They would wear the armband and identify themselves to the officials,” said Sean Aggus, president of the GELC.

“The way the parent liaison would intervene, and our expectation is, they would stop the parent and remind them, ‘you know what, your behaviour in the stands right now is not something you would do at work or at school.’”

Though he said incidents have been isolated, Aggus said a handful of parents have been suspended by the GELC over the last 10 years. He has witnessed inappropriate behaviour throughout his nine years with the organization.

“We hear people banging on the glass, yelling obscenities towards players, towards officials,” he said.

Aggus said the organization is trying to be proactive rather than reactive in dealing with the behaviour of passionate parents.

“This is to protect all participants. The focus is generally on the officials because the officials are the ones who are in charge of game safety but the entire initiative is on improving the experience for all participants,” he said.

The armbands are not the only new initiative parents may notice this season – the Alberta Lacrosse Association has created a program called ‘Respect the Ref,’ where referees wear a neon green t-shirt with a target on the back.

Aggus said the program is meant to heighten awareness about respect for referees.

Jeff McKay, a referee with the Alberta Lacrosse Referees Association, said many referees are as young as 14.

“I don’t think they’re expecting to be talked to the way they’re talked to,” he said, adding he didn’t know if parental behaviour towards referees was the number one reason for drop-out rates but said it was likely a big factor.

McKay said he is hopeful the neon t-shirts worn by referees and the yellow armbands will have an impact in arenas.

“I think it’ll be good. Do you slow down when you see a police car? Someone in the stands… helping us out a bit with the yellow armband on – people probably won’t act inappropriate I guess.”

Parent Jody Maxwell, whose son plays Bantam A, volunteered to become a parent liaison.

“The parents know me well. I’m able to communicate with my parents, let them know to keep it down, let the referees do their game, let the coaches do their game,” she said.

Maxwell said she has already noticed changes even though the program has only been in effect for less than a week.

“It’s been a lot quieter in the stands, which is nice. Letting the referees do their job, it’s been great.”

Similar initiatives to improve parental behaviour have been implemented in the hockey community. Jordan Lowey, a hockey coach with the North SEERA Hockey Society, said parents can often make or break sports experiences with their children. He calls the yellow armband program a “great start.”

“It keeps it in parents’ minds. When you’re out there watching your kids playing something, your emotions are running a little bit high; just seeing that visual aspect of it, it helps remind you we’re here to have fun.”

Dan Basisty, whose son Zachary has played lacrosse for roughly 11 years, said he has seen inappropriate behaviour over the years both as a parent and a coach.

“It’s unfortunate it has to come to a visible armband. If that’s going to be the strategy that is going to improve the atmosphere of the game or the whole experience of the environment of playing, then I think it’s a great initiative,” he said.

Zachary, 14, agreed that it’s unfortunate that parental conduct needs to be kept in check by others.

“We should be focused on the game. The referees make the calls. The parents should leave that to the referees.”

The GELC held two educational seminars called Changing the Game for parents and coaches this month.