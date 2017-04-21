Two men arrested in Esgenoôpetitj in connection to pill containing fentanyl

Two days after a pill found on the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation was confirmed to contain fentanyl, two men have been arrested, and one of them charged in connection with the incident.

The two men were arrested on the First Nation on Thursday.

Jesse Joe, 35, of Fredericton, appeared in Miramichi court on Friday facing charges of trafficking a controlled substance and breach of probation. He has been remanded into custody and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

A 60-year-old man from the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation was also arrested, but was later released pending a court appearance.

RCMP say that several people from Esgenoôpetitj have been hospitalized from suspected fentanyl overdoses since April 10. A 35-year-old woman’s death in Esgenoôpetitj is also being investigated by RCMP, who are awaiting toxicology results to determine exact cause of death.

A blue pill labelled “Percocet 5” was also obtained earlier into RCMP’s investigation into the sale of drugs possibly containing fentanyl. The pill was confirmed to contain the drug by Health Canada on Wednesday.

The police investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Neguac RCMP at 506-776-3000 or make an anonymous call to RCMP at 1-800-222-8477.