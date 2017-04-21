Married man crafts hijack hoax to avoid vacation with persistent online girlfriend

A 32-year-old Indian man has been arrested after he attempted to craft an elaborate hoax in order to get out of a vacation with his online mistress.

Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna, who lives in the the southern Indian city of Hyderabad with his wife and child, was taken aback when his girlfriend suggested they take their relationship up a notch by vacationing in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai and popular lovebird destination Goa, according to Hyderabad City Police.

Trouble is, Krishna lacked the funds to take his unfaithful tryst from the virtual world to the real one. But his girlfriend still wouldn’t take no for an answer, so he decided to use his powers as a travel agent to hatch a workaround.

First, he created a fake airline booking in his girlfriend’s name and emailed it to her.

Then, he created a fake email ID and emailed Mumbai’s police commissioner, pretending to be a woman and claiming to have overheard six men discussing a plot to hijack flights in the cities of Chennai (where his girlfriend lives), Hyderabad and Mumbai.

In the poorly spelled email, he said he was notifying police “couse in the after noon around 2pm while having lunch there were 6 guys talking those guys are musclims, they were talking abt plane hijack tommarrow in Hyderabad chennai and Mumbai airport they were talking very slowly but unfortunately i heard few conversations abt this, they were saying all us 23 people have to split from here and have to board flights in 3 cities and hijack them at a time,” later adding he was sharing the information out of a sense of duty as a citizen of India.

Police in Mumbai, a city that has been the target of numerous terrorist attacks over the years, responded by tipping off federal airport security agencies, who in turn beefed up security procedures at the three airports as a precautionary measure.

In the meantime, Hyderabad police traced the IP address of the email to an Internet café, and used nearby CCTV footage to zero in on Krishna, who eventually admitted to his folly.

He faces four charges, including impersonation and providing false information, and could face five years in prison and a fine of 10,000 rupees (around $208 CAD).

Police said Krishna was a habitual online womanizer, NDTV reported.