Man charged with making hoax terrorist threat targeting Toronto landmark

Toronto police say a 33-year-old man has been charged with making a hoax terrorist threat targeting a Toronto landmark.

Police said they were alerted by members of the public on Sunday, Jan. 29 that someone had posted threats online.

Police said in a media release the threats targeted an unspecified Toronto landmark and an event.

Authorities also said the threats were to cause bodily harm or death to civilians.

The accused, identified as Connor Merzetti, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with one count each of uttering threats and hoax regarding terrorist activity. He made a court appearance on Monday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are urging members of the public to report any suspicious activity online.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).