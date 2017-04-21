HMCS Saskatoon makes another massive cocaine bust

HMCS Saskatoon has been involved in more cocaine busts in international waters.

Along with the United States Coast Guard (USCG), members of the HMCS Saskatoon seized 464 kilograms of cocaine off the coast of Central America in the eastern Pacific Ocean on April 6.

The bust happened after a maritime patrol aircraft spotted a suspicious boat during a routine patrol as part of Operation Caribbe.

The Kingston-class vessel intercepted the panga-style fishing boat and a USCG law enforcement crew then boarded the vessel.

Three alleged smugglers were arrested after 11 bales of cocaine were found on board.

Then on April 13 and 14, people on two suspicious vessels threw a total of 1,500 kg overboard due to HMCS Saskatoon’s activities.

“HMCS Saskatoon’s crew is proud to deliver excellence at sea and demonstrate Canada’s resolve in countering the drug flow on the high seas in this region,” Lt.Cmdr. Todd Bacon, commanding officer of the HMCS Saskatoon, said in a statement.

Last month, the crew of the HMCS Saskatoon seized roughly 660 kilograms of cocaine in international waters.

“The Royal Canadian Navy and HMCS Saskatoon’s involvement is invaluable to the international efforts to combat smuggling by transnational criminal organizations,” Lt.Cmdr. Jason Brand, from the U.S. Coast Guard 11th District Law Enforcement Branch, said in a statement.

“Every cocaine load disrupted or seized denies these violent criminal networks millions of dollars’ worth of their deadly product and keeps thousands of pounds of cocaine off our streets.”

HMCS Saskatoon now is sailing home after taking part in Operation Caribbe, a multinational campaign targeting drug trafficking by criminal organizations in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.