Flames arena ‘Plan B’ to be discussed at Calgary city council on Monday
City councillors are expected to discuss a proposal to build a replacement sports arena in Victoria Park at a meeting on Monday.
The proposal, dubbed “Plan B” by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), would see an arena and event centre located on the Stampede Grounds, a separate fieldhouse in the city’s northwest near the University of Calgary and some renovations to McMahon Stadium.
Councillors will get more information on the proposal – now called the Victoria Park Option – at a regular meeting of city council on April 24,
The discussion comes almost a month after Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters the proposed CalgaryNEXT site in the West Village was “dead.”
At the time, Nenshi said “a potential site in Victoria Park makes way more sense” because infrastructure investments, including the Green Line [LRT], are “happening anyway.”
