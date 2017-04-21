Stolen vehicle goes up in flames in Saskatoon

Authorities are warning people not to leave keys in their vehicles after a stolen vehicle went up in flames.

Saskatoon police officers received a call for a stolen vehicle on Friday at around 4 a.m. CT.

Around a half-hour later, firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in the alley of 1800-block of Avenue B North.

Crews brought the fire under control within minutes of arriving at the scene.

No one was inside the vehicle.

It was determined it was the same vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Damage is estimated at $6,000, which includes minor damage to a fence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police officials said no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.