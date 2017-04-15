Crime
Police track stolen car to Saskatoon 7-Eleven, arrest driver

The Air Support Unit directed Saskatoon officers looking for a stolen vehicle to a 7-Eleven early Saturday morning.

The Saskatoon Police Service’s Air Support Unit (ASU) helped lead officers looking for a stolen vehicle to a 7-Eleven on Saturday.

At around 4 a.m. CT, police officials said a woman was robbed of her car in the 300-block of Begg Crescent. A male suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Members of ASU observed the car parked on 8th Street and directed patrol officers to the location.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and is expected to be seen by a justice of the peace on Saturday. He is facing charges of robbery, impaired driving and refusing a breath test.

Police officials said the woman did not sustain any injuries.

