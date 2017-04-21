London police seek missing 43-year-old woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old woman who went missing in London’s Old South area on Thursday.

The London Police Service says Catherine Taylor was last seen in the area of Grand Avenue and Ridout Street at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’7″, 175 lbs, with blonde shoulder length wavy hair, glasses, and green/blue eyes. Taylor was wearing a blue Canada Post t-shirt, dark blue winter jacket, grey pants, and brown shoes.

Officers say she is known to drive a brown 2010 Hyundai Tucson with tinted windows, Ontario license plate number BPRB-592.

Police and family are concerned about her welfare.

Anyone with information is being asked to call London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.