Canada condemns Paris terrorist attack that killed a policeman

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has issued a statement condemning an apparent terrorist attack Thursday on Paris’ iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard.

A gunman opened fire on police, killing one officer and wounding three people before police shot and killed him.

A French prosecutor said the attacker emerged from a car and used an automatic weapon to shoot at the officers outside a department store at the centre of the boulevard.

The Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes just three days before a tense presidential election.

Freeland said Canada offers its “deepest condolences to the loved ones of the police officer killed and a swift recovery to the two police officers injured” and that officials are ready to provide consular assistance to any Canadian citizens if needed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a message on Twitter late Thursday saying “Canada stands with France, as we always will, against terror.”