World
April 20, 2017 3:40 pm
Updated: April 20, 2017 4:06 pm

Paris shooting: 1 police officer killed, 1 injured after shooting on Champs-Elysees

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Ongoing coverage after two police officers shot in Paris

A A

PARIS — Paris police say that a gunman killed one police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the attacker targeted police guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station Thursday night at the centre of the avenue popular with tourists.

The attack came three days before the first round of France’s tense presidential election.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Video shows Paris airport attacker grabbing soldier’s gun

The country has been under a state of emergency since the attacks in November 2015 killed more than 100 people, and several subsequent attacks by Islamist militants in the last two years.

Reuters reports that earlier this week, two men were arrested in Marseille whom police said had been planning an attack ahead of the election.

A machine gun, two hand guns and three kilos of TATP explosive were among the weapons found at a flat in the southern city along with jihadist propaganda materials according to the Paris prosecutor.

More to come.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Champs-Elysées shooting
Champs-Elysees
Champs-Elysees police officers killed
Champs-Elysees shopping district
France
France Presidential Election
Paris
Paris police officers shot
Paris Shooting
Paris shooting police officers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News