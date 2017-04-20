Paris shooting: 1 police officer killed, 1 injured after shooting on Champs-Elysees

PARIS — Paris police say that a gunman killed one police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the attacker targeted police guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station Thursday night at the centre of the avenue popular with tourists.

The attack came three days before the first round of France’s tense presidential election.

READ MORE: Video shows Paris airport attacker grabbing soldier’s gun

The country has been under a state of emergency since the attacks in November 2015 killed more than 100 people, and several subsequent attacks by Islamist militants in the last two years.

Reuters reports that earlier this week, two men were arrested in Marseille whom police said had been planning an attack ahead of the election.

A machine gun, two hand guns and three kilos of TATP explosive were among the weapons found at a flat in the southern city along with jihadist propaganda materials according to the Paris prosecutor.

More to come.