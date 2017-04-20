World
April 20, 2017 5:47 pm

French presidential candidate Fillon calls for election to be suspended after Paris attack

By Staff Reuters

A soldier stands guard near the Arc of Thriomphe at the top of the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker, April 20, 2017.

AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu
French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Thursday evening said the country’s election should be suspended after a shooting in Paris which killed one policeman and left two seriously wounded.

Fillon said he was canceling a planned election campaign outing on Friday. He had been scheduled to go to the French Alps for a campaign event but told France 2 television he would not go.

President Francois Hollande said all the indications were that Thursday’s attack on police officers in Paris was terrorist-related and he said security forces would be vigilant during the election.

WATCH: Trump offers condolences to France after Paris shooting

An emergency meeting of security, defense and intelligence top officials would be held on Friday, he said in a televised statement.

Hollande, who is not running again for office in an election which holds its first round on Sunday, said: “We shall be of the utmost vigilance, especially in relation to the election.”

Voters are set to head to the polls on Sunday in the first round of a two part election, and campaigning by the 11 candidates in the running was due to be wrapped up on Friday.

The circumstances of the shooting, in which an assailant was also killed, were not immediately clear.

