Taxi crashes through front doors of Halifax hotel

A taxi crashed through the front doors of the Delta Barrington, a downtown Halifax hotel, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver is a 54-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S., who drives for Bob’s Taxi company.

He reportedly lost the brakes in his car while driving north on Barrington Street.

In an effort to slow his vehicle down, he told police he aimed to hit a post but instead ended up through the front doors of the hotel.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and police are continuing their investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.