Investigations
April 20, 2017 8:29 pm
Updated: April 20, 2017 8:36 pm

Taxi crashes through front doors of Halifax hotel

By Video Journalist  Global News

A Dartmouth taxi driver crashed his cab through the front doors of a Halifax hotel.

Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax
A A

A taxi crashed through the front doors of the Delta Barrington, a downtown Halifax hotel, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver is a 54-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S., who drives for Bob’s Taxi company.

He reportedly lost the brakes in his car while driving north on Barrington Street.

In an effort to slow his vehicle down, he told police he aimed to hit a post but instead ended up through the front doors of the hotel.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and police are continuing their investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bob's Taxi
Dartmouth
Delta Barrington
Halifax
Hotel
Nova Scotia
Taxi
Taxi accident
Vehicle crashes through hotel

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News