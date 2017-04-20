Sports
April 20, 2017 7:57 pm

Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine named NHL rookie of the year finalist

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine celebrates his second goal of the night against the Dallas Stars during a game at MTS Centre on Nov. 8, 2016.

John Woods / The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine has been nominated for the NHL’s Calder Trophy following a remarkable rookie season.

The 19-year-old is up against Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski for the rookie of the year award.

Laine finished the season second in scoring among all rookies with 64 points in 73 games. His team leading 36 goals were the most by a rookie in franchise history. The second overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft missed seven games in January with a concussion.

Laine was selected to play in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. He was also named the league’s rookie of the month for February.

Matthews finished second behind Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby in goals with 40. Werenski led all rookie defenceman in both goals and points.

The winner of this year’s Calder Trophy will be unveiled during the 2017 NHL Awards on June 21.

