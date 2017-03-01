Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine chosen as NHL’s top rookie for February

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine has been named the NHL’s rookie of the month after posting 15 points in 11 games.

Laine finished February with six multi-point games. He scored three goals in a 5-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Feb. 14 to become the first player in league history to register three hat tricks before his 19th birthday. The accomplishment earned him the NHL’s First Star for that week.

Laine is currently riding a six-game point streak. He leads all rookies with 56 points in 56 games.