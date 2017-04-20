Dairy industries in Canada and the U.S.: By the numbers

OTTAWA – Some numbers about the Canadian and U.S. dairy industries:

– Canada has about 12,000 dairy farms with about 950,000 cows.

– About 80 per cent of Canadian production is in Ontario and Quebec.

READ MORE: Donald Trump takes aim at Canada’s dairy industry

– The U.S. has over 49,000 dairy farms with about 9.3 million animals.

– California, Wisconsin and New York are the top three U.S. dairy states.

– Canadian dairy farms had net farm receipts of about $6 billion in 2015.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau responds to Trump’s attack on Canada’s dairy industry



– U.S. dairy farms had net receipts of about $34.2 billion in 2016.

– The Canadian government says the U.S. has a 5-1 edge in its favour when it comes to the dairy trade between the two countries.

– U.S. dairy exports to Canada in 2016: US$631.6 million.

– Canadian dairy exports to the U.S. in 2016: $112.6 million.