Canada
April 20, 2017 4:00 pm
Updated: April 20, 2017 4:02 pm

Construction underway on Martensville, Warman overpasses

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

New overpasses at Martensville and Warman are expected to ease congestion and improve safety in two of Saskatchewan’s fastest growing cities.

Santokh Kochar/ Getty Images
A A

Construction is underway on two new overpasses that are expected to ease congestion and improve safety in Martensville and Warman.

“Warman and Martensville are Saskatchewan’s fastest growing communities,” David Marit, the Saskatchewan minister of highways and infrastructure, said in a statement.

Story continues below

“We believe the improved safety and efficiency the new overpasses provide will help this region continue to grow and thrive into the future.”

READ MORE: Feds and Sask. government to fund $64M for highway repairs

The Warman overpass on Highway 11 will be constructed to allow future expansion of the road network in the area.

The Highway 12 overpass at Martensville will disperse traffic along Main Street and Centennial Drive.

Peter Kiewit Sons was the successful bidder to build the two overpasses.

Government officials said Kiewit, one of the largest contractors in the world and which has a Saskatoon office, had the greatest number of Saskatchewan partners among the companies that bid on the project.

Kiewit project Director Tim Rule said the company has a long history in the province and is looking forward to providing its Saskatchewan employees with the opportunity to contribute to the economy of the province.

READ MORE: 2nd largest transportation budget totals $1.1B for Saskatchewan highways

The $60.3-million project is being financed by both the federal and provincial governments.

Up to one-half of the eligible costs are being covered by the Canadian government with the remainder coming from the Saskatchewan government.

Both overpasses are expected to be completed by fall 2019.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
David Marit
Highway 11
HIghway 11 Overpass
Highway 11 Overpass Warman
Highway 12
Highway 12 Overpass
Highway 12 Overpass Martensville
Martensville
Peter Kiewit Sons
Sask Highways
Warman

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News