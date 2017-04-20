Construction underway on Martensville, Warman overpasses

Construction is underway on two new overpasses that are expected to ease congestion and improve safety in Martensville and Warman.

“Warman and Martensville are Saskatchewan’s fastest growing communities,” David Marit, the Saskatchewan minister of highways and infrastructure, said in a statement.

“We believe the improved safety and efficiency the new overpasses provide will help this region continue to grow and thrive into the future.”

The Warman overpass on Highway 11 will be constructed to allow future expansion of the road network in the area.

The Highway 12 overpass at Martensville will disperse traffic along Main Street and Centennial Drive.

Peter Kiewit Sons was the successful bidder to build the two overpasses.

Government officials said Kiewit, one of the largest contractors in the world and which has a Saskatoon office, had the greatest number of Saskatchewan partners among the companies that bid on the project.

Kiewit project Director Tim Rule said the company has a long history in the province and is looking forward to providing its Saskatchewan employees with the opportunity to contribute to the economy of the province.

The $60.3-million project is being financed by both the federal and provincial governments.

Up to one-half of the eligible costs are being covered by the Canadian government with the remainder coming from the Saskatchewan government.

Both overpasses are expected to be completed by fall 2019.