Feds and Sask. government to fund $64M for highway repairs

The federal and Saskatchewan governments have announced more than $64-million in funding for five highway rehabilitation projects in the province.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, who represents a riding in Saskatchewan, says the investment will create jobs as well as economic growth in the future by providing a reliable transportation system.

The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of the funding for the projects while the province will pay the rest.

They include resurfacing 31 kilometres of the TransCanada highway near Gull Lake as well as resurfacing sections of Highway 2 south of Moose Jaw, nine segments of Highway 11 between Regina and Saskatoon, segments of Highway 16 in the Yorkton area and part of Highway 39 near Weyburn.