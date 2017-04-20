Police arrest over 100 men in multi-year child prostitution investigation in Ontario

More than 100 men accused of purchasing prostituted children have been arrested after a multi-year investigation in York Region.

York Regional Police said Thursday said the suspects are from York Region, throughout the Greater Toronto Area as well as outside of the province.

Const. Andy Pattenden declined to provide further details, but said more information would be revealed at a Friday morning press conference.

“Investigators with our vice unit are dedicated, have been recognized nationally for their work in rescuing victims of human trafficking,” he said. “Tomorrow’s press conference will be more evidence of that.”

Police will also provide information on how the investigation was launched and ongoing efforts to combat child sex trafficking.

Deputy Chief Tom Carrique, Det.-Sgt. Thai Truong and Susan Orlando the provincial coordinator of the Attorney General’s human trafficking prosecution team will all be in attendance.

Police said the investigation was made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.