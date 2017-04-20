Crime
April 20, 2017 1:46 pm

Man shot in Prince Albert, Sask. makes way to hospital

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man suffering from a gunshot wound makes way to Prince Albert, Sask., hospital.

Eric Beck / Global News
A A

A man is recovering in a Prince Albert, Sask., hospital after a shooting that authorities believe was not a random act.

Police officers in the northern Saskatchewan city were called to Victoria Hospital at around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday where a 32-year-old man had made his way to the facility for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Guns, ammunition seized in high-risk Prince Albert, Sask. search

His wound is not considered life-threatening.

Officers determined the shooting took place in the 4000-block of 2nd Avenue West.

A suspect has been identified but no arrests have been made as officers continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2nd Avenue West
2nd Avenue West Prince Albert
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Shooting
Shooting
Victoria Hospital

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News