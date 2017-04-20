Man shot in Prince Albert, Sask. makes way to hospital

A man is recovering in a Prince Albert, Sask., hospital after a shooting that authorities believe was not a random act.

Police officers in the northern Saskatchewan city were called to Victoria Hospital at around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday where a 32-year-old man had made his way to the facility for treatment of a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Guns, ammunition seized in high-risk Prince Albert, Sask. search

His wound is not considered life-threatening.

Officers determined the shooting took place in the 4000-block of 2nd Avenue West.

A suspect has been identified but no arrests have been made as officers continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.