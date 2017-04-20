Man wanted by Edmonton police poses ‘great risk of extreme violence to the public’

For the second time since February, Edmonton police are searching for a 25-year-old man who officers said poses a great risk of extreme violence to the public.

Torrie Evan Nepoose is wanted on three counts of breach of recognizance. Police said he breached conditions after he was released on bail on Monday.

“Nepoose is considered to be violent and dangerous, and should not be approached,” police said in a media release Thursday morning.

At the beginning of February, police issued a similar alert to the public to keep an eye out for Nepoose, who had allegedly breached his bail conditions.

He was arrested on March 4 and police said charges against him were pending.

Nepoose is described as 6’2″ tall, weighing 163 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Nepoose’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.