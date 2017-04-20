Three more people arrested in connection to human smuggling case

Three more people have been arrested in connection to a human smuggling case.

U.S. border officials confirm two Canadians and a Nigerian were apprehended on Friday between the North Portal and Northgate ports along the U.S. Saskatchewan border.

On Wednesday Mounties said 43-year-old Michelle Omoruyi was facing human smuggling charges after she and nine foreign nationals were intercepted crossing into Canada at a remote location along the border.

A search of her home over the weekend discovered a significant amount of cash.

Police would provide very few details on the foreign nationals trying to cross but did confirm they were West African.

All nine are now seeking refugee status in Canada and have been released.

RCMP were tipped off by a suspicious man crossing over the border back in December.

He was arrested by American police and is yet to be charged.