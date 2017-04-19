Regina woman charged with human smuggling after investigation into asylum seekers crossing into Sask.

A 43-year-old Regina woman is facing human smuggling charges in connection with an RCMP investigation into asylum seekers crossing into Saskatchewan from the United States.

According to police, as part of a four-month long ongoing investigation, nine foreign nationals were intercepted Friday night while crossing into Canada in an area between the North Portal and Northgate ports of entry at the Saskatchewan/United States border.

The nine people were not injured and were safely transferred to Canada Border Services Agency’s custody. The RCMP is not confirming the age, sex or nationalities of the individuals. Michelle Omoruyi, 43, was arrested at the scene in connection at the incident.

Also on April 14, United States Border Patrol Grand Forks Centre arrested several subjects in relation to the investigation.

The next day, RCMP, with assistance from the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Regina police, executed a search warrant at a residence in Regina. RCMP said “evidence and a significant amount of cash was seized from the residence.”

Omoruyi is charged with one count of human smuggling and one count of conspiracy to commit human smuggling. She will make her first appearance in Estevan Provincial Court on May 15.

The operation, Project FADDUCE, involves the Canada Border Services Agency, RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team and United States Customs and Border Protection – office of the border patrol and office of field operations and homeland security investigations.

In February, Saskatchewan RCMP said they had not intercepted any migrant people who have attempted to cross the border illegally in 2017.

Manitoba has seen an influx of border crossings. As of March, more than 200 asylum seekers have illegally crossed into Canada near Emerson, Man.

