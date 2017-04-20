3 youth caught fleeing break in at a Saskatoon school

Damage is estimate in the thousands of dollars after three youth allegedly broke into two Saskatoon schools.

Police officers were investigating a break and enter at Pleasant Hill Community School when they received word of an alarm at King George Community School on Thursday at around 1:15 a.m. CT.

Patrol and canine officers relocated to King George school where a break and enter in progress was identified.

The school was surrounded and three youth were captured when they attempted to flee.

Officers said they found evidence that the youth may have been involved in a rash of break and enters, including the one at Pleasant Hill Community School.

Two boys, 13 and 15, are facing break and enter, and committing theft charges.

Saskatoon police officials said more charges are likely as they continue their investigation.

A 10-year-old boy was released to his parents as he is too young to face criminal charges.