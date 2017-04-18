2 girls charged after break and enters at 2 Saskatoon schools

Two youth have been charged after two Saskatoon schools were broken into over the Easter long weekend.

The first one happened at Vincent Massey School.

Three people were seen fleeing from the school in the 1000-block of Northumberland Avenue just before midnight on Sunday.

Saskatoon police officials said significant damage was done to the inside of the school.

Then just before 2 a.m. CT on Monday, police received another report of a break and enter, this time at Confederation Park Community School in the 3500-block of John A. MacDonald Road.

Three people were reportedly breaking a window to gain access to the school.

They fled when officers arrived.

The trio were tracked by the air support unit to Tupper Crescent where they were arrested by patrol officers.

B&E & lots of damage to Vincent Massey and Confed Park schools last night. @SPSAir1 caught 3 running out the back door red handed. PRT pic.twitter.com/ZfJK1F5y9p — SPS Air Support Unit (@SPSAir1) April 17, 2017

Two girls, 13 and 17, are facing charges of mischief and break and enter.

The 13-year-old girl is also charged with breach of undertakings.

A third youth, a 10-year-old boy, has not been charged.

Police continued to investigate with the help of school resource officers.