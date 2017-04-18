No injuries reported in Saskatoon home invasion
No one was injured during a home invasion late Monday evening in Saskatoon.
Police said two men, with bandanas over their faces, forced their way into the home in the 1500-block of Central Avenue just after 10 p.m. CT.
They then took off in a vehicle.
Both men are described as indigenous. The first has short hair, brown eyes and possibly two piercings. The second was armed with a knife and was wearing a black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
