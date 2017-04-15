2 facing charges after home invasion in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police say two people are facing charges following a home invasion on Friday.

At around 1:20 a.m. CT, officers were called to the 1400-block of Idylwyld Drive North.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

A 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were taken into custody and are facing several charges. They have been remanded to appear in court on Monday morning.

Members of the targeted enforcement and guns and gangs units are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.