Car stolen in Prince Albert stopped by Saskatoon police
Two men were taken into custody as police recovered a stolen vehicle in Saskatoon this weekend.
At around 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday, an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle in the 100-block of 109th Street and it was quickly determined that the car had been previously reported stolen in Prince Albert, Sask.
Officers successfully used a tire deflation device on the vehicle but the driver continued to evade police.
The car eventually came to a stop near the intersection of Temperance Street and Cumberland Avenue, where both occupants fled on foot.
An officer apprehended the 36-year-old driver while his police dog caught the 28-year-old passenger.
Police officials said the driver sustained minor injuries during the arrest and the passenger sustained minor injuries consistent with a dog bite.
Both men are facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, evading police and failing to comply with a court order.
