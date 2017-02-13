Police dog nabs two burglars

A Kelowna police dog is getting much of the credit for nabbing two burglars over the weekend.

RCMP were responding to a business break-in early Saturday morning located at Finss Road and Evans Courts in the Reid’s Corner area where two suspects were caught on a live security camera breaking into a fenced compound.

A police officer along with his dog found one of the suspects hiding underneath a trailer. He was found to be in possession of four grams of methamphetamine. The dog later found the second suspect hiding between some pipes. He was found to be in possession of stolen property and a two-way radio.

One of the suspects is 42 while the other is 34.