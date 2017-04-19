‘Truth Truck’ or ‘Troll Truck’?: BC Liberal campaign tactic gets mixed reviews

The BC Liberals call it a “Truth Truck” but others refer to it as a “Troll Truck” that has been creeping NDP candidates on the campaign trail.

A rental truck covered in anti-NDP slogans has popped up at NDP campaign stops, and photos of the truck are being shared on social media.

NPD Leader John Horgan said the truck is dragging the election through the mud.

“We’re going to go out and engage with people,” Horgan said Wednesday. “That’s what election campaigns are supposed to be about, not about stunts and games and tricks.”

When asked about the campaign tactic, Premier Christy Clark appeared to throw her own party under the Truth Truck.

“You’ll have to talk to the Liberal Party about what they’re doing with that. What I am doing in this campaign is talking about what we stand for,” she said.

The company that rented out the truck says it had no idea it would be used like this.

“We love all the political parties,” Dysco Services president Matthew Vahedi said. “We want to do business in this city and we don’t take sides in this sort of matter.”

While his company logo is clearly visible, Vahedi says the matter is out of his hands.

“Maybe they should’ve been more thoughtful about it, but again, it’s the renter’s choice,” he said.

Global News asked the BC Liberals if they plan to continue to use the truck but did not receive a response.

— With files from John Hua