Man pleads guilty to being an accessory after the fact in decade-old homicide

More than 10 years after a body was discovered in a frozen field near Conrich, northeast of Calgary, one of the men charged in his death has admitted his involvement.

Kyle Andree, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday to being an accessory after the fact.

The Crown then withdrew a charge of manslaughter.

Andree was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, but with credit for time already served, he has eight months left in his sentence.

The body of Wayman Cornell Scott, 32, was discovered on December 11, 2006.

Police said Scott had been shot at a Calgary residence and then transported to the Conrich area.

It’s believed a dispute over drugs led to his death.

Andree and another man, David Daviau, were eventually arrested in Ontario.

Daviau, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, but it was reduced to manslaughter, and in February he was sentenced to nine years in prison.