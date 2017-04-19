RCMP identify teenager as victim of last month’s homicide on Samson Cree Nation

Maskwacis RCMP identified the victim of last month’s homicide in the Samson Cree Nation town-site on Wednesday and issued a plea for tips from the public as they work to find out who killed him.

Police said the victim is 18-year-old Lynden Thom of Maskwacis. They said an autopsy has determined Thom was the victim of a homicide although they did not reveal details about how he died.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a home in the Samson Cree Nation town-site just before 2 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2017. They found three injured men when they arrived and Thom died of his injuries.

“The police investigation into this murder is ongoing and the Maskwacis RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public in this case,” the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday. “Anyone who believes that they may have information which would assist investigators is asked to call the Maskwacis RCMP detachment at 780-585-3767.”

Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).