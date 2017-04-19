Canada
April 19, 2017 5:01 pm

Toronto’s High Park Zoo holds naming contest for 3 capybara pups

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto’s newborn capybara triplets are in need of names and zoo officials are asking for ideas.

The pups were born last month to the High Park Zoo’s wandering capybara couple, who escaped last year and was on the lam for several weeks.

Now the zoo has launched a contest to name the so-called capybabies, with May 3 as the deadline for submissions.

The zoo says the sex of the pups won’t be known for some time and gender-neutral names are encouraged.

The babies’ parents – dubbed Bonnie and Clyde – became celebrities when they escaped last May and eluded zoo staff and animal detectives for weeks.

Residents reported dozens of sightings and one capybara was captured mid-June and the other a few weeks later.

