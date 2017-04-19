Canada Goose ‘Lucy’ returns to roost at Calgary City Hall

A goose dubbed “Lucy” by Calgary city hall employees has returned to roost atop a concrete planter in the downtown core.

Yellow tape and plastic caution signs have been placed around the Calgary Municipal Building’s southeast entrance to keep employees from disturbing Lucy while she incubates her eggs.

A nearby sign cautions people passing by that the area will remain off limits until the eggs have hatched.

“Nesting is known to increase aggressive behaviors in Canada Geese,” the sign warns. “For your safety, and theirs, please respect the barricades.

The sign indicates that nests are protected by federal law and cannot be removed or disturbed.

Joni Lang, who works in the building, said Lucy’s mate is protective of the unhatched goslings.

“He’ll hiss at you, going into the building. He sees himself in the [glass doors] and attacks it,” she said. “He’ll just strut right out into the road.”

“They keep coming back year after year, and they’ve garnered a lot of respect and interest,” she added.

Once the eggs hatch wildlife officials will relocate the geese and the barricades will be removed.