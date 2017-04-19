A year after Naricho Clayton’s death police continue to investigate

Police say they are continuing to investigate the death of Naricho Clayton, 23, of Dartmouth, who was shot and killed a year ago on Wednesday.

Police believe there are people who have information that could solve the case, but have yet to provide it to police. They are encouraging people to come forward if they have information.

On April 19, 2016, shortly before 11:00 p.m. police say they were called to the 2000 block of Gottingen Street in response to multiple calls of shots being fired.

WATCH: Exclusive video shows police and EHS responding to a late night fatal shooting on Gottingen Street in Halifax on Tuesday, April 19, 2016.

When officers arrived they located two men in a vehicle. Both were injured. Emergency Health Services were called to the scene but Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year-old man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries but recovered and was released from the hospital.

Anyone with the information is asked to contact police at (902) 490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers.