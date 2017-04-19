3 women jailed in B.C.’s largest immigration fraud investigation

Three women have received hefty jail sentences following the largest immigration fraud investigation in B.C. history.

They will be spending 18 months behind bars and will have to pay large fines after a lengthy investigation that spanned several years.

It focused on two unlicensed consulting businesses – ‘New Can’ and ‘Wellong International Investments’ – which operated in Metro Vancouver.

The women pleaded guilty to several charges, including representing on immigration matters without authority, passport offences, forgery and tax evasion.

