Edmonton Oilers, fans look for team to take stranglehold in series against Sharks in Game 4

Hundreds of Edmonton Oilers fans who made the trip to San Jose to see their team take on the Sharks in their first round NHL playoff series could be seen soaking up the sun outside the Shark Tank Tuesday evening as the Oilers look to take a stranglehold in the series.

On Sunday, the Oilers emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle against the more experienced Sharks when they escaped the Shark Tank with a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Zack Kassian.

It was the second-straight game the Oilers’ rugged forward scored a game winner and his offensive contributions have been key as the team has only scored five goals in their first three games.

Kassian said the team was prepared for another tough battle in Game 4.

“It seems like every game is a big game but this one is, I think we know where we’re at (and) we know where they’re at, it’s a veteran group over there, they’re going to give everything they’ve got,” he told reporters before the game on Tuesday. “it’ll probably be their best game tonight so we need to match that or better that.”

Oilers’ goaltender Cam Talbot and the team’s defensive play have been nothing short of spectacular since Game 1 as the team posted back-to-back shytouts in Games 2 and 3.

“Both teams have had trouble trying to get the puck past the goaltenders,” Oilers’ coach Todd McLellan told reporters before Tuesday’s game. “they’re both quality goaltenders, they’re at the top of their game right now and I think that’s a big part of it but both defensive mindsets of the teams have been detailed.

“There hasn’t been many chances.”

The puck will drop for Game 4 in San Jose at 8 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

View a photo gallery of Oilers fans in San Jose on April 18, 2017 below: