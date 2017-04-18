Florida police arrest motorist accused of hitting N.S. cyclist on vacation

Florida police have arrested a motorist accused of hitting a Nova Scotia cyclist who was on vacation earlier this month in Tampa Bay, according to News Channel 8.

Michael MacCormick, 67, and his family were in the Florida city on their annual vacation. While he was out cycling with his wife Brenda on April 2, he was hit by a truck that sped off.

“I was terrified,” Brenda told News Channel 8. “All I could think about was, you know, the absolute worst could happen here.”

Doctors were forced to perform emergency surgery.

Police looked at video from licence plate recognition cameras, leading them to the white pickup truck that is said to have hit MacCormick.

Michael Rowe Jr., 29, was arrested, reported News Channel 8.

According to police, MacCormick is showing signs of improvement. His family has since returned to Nova Scotia.